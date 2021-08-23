MRFKC Confirms Round Three at Innisfil Indy

Following the Canadian Karting Championships this past weekend, the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship has finally confirmed that round three of the championship will take place at the Innisfil Indy circuit.

Racers will work their way up the 400 highway to Gilford and compete on a track with plenty of history and a fresh new extension that will be put to the test.

The double-header will complete a full race day on Saturday and again on Sunday during the Sept 4-5 labour day weekend.

Registration for the event is open now via the https://ronfellowskarting.com/ website and navigating to the Registration link. The deadline for registration is Wednesday, Sept. 1st at 12:00 PM NOON, so don’t delay.