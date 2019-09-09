MRFKC Briggs Report – Night Time is the Right Time to Determine 2019 Champions

Under the lights at Goodwood Kartways, the 2019 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship came to a close. Fireworks, both on the track and after the race, was on display as racers put all their efforts into closing out their seasons on a high, with some pushing even harder to become an MRFKC class champion.

In the Briggs & Stratton 206 classes, most eyes were on the Briggs Senior Final as the top-three drivers were separated by only a handful of points.

Briggs Senior – Treadwell collects third MRFKC title following Murphy to victory

The final class to hit the track on Saturday night was Briggs Senior. Following Canadian Champ Jordan Prior’s (Prime/BirelART) fast lap in Qualifying, the gap was only 30 points between the top-three drivers in the title chases, led by defending champion Jon Treadwell (VRS/Intrepid) and followed closely by Pearce Herder (Karts & Parts/Awesome Kart) and Prior.

It was very dark and some spots of the Goodwood circuit barely covered by the lighting around the circuit as the green flag flew. Alex Murphy (BirelART) jumped out to the early advantage followed by Treadwell, Vassil Tchiplakov (VRS/Intrepid) and Prior, while Herder slipped back to eighth after a tough start.

Murphy opened up a small advantage until Treadwell’s kart hooked up around the middle stage of the race. Behind, Prior was looking for a way around Tchiplakov. He tried to the inside of corner five on lap seven, but the door was slammed shut and it hurt Priors momentum, falling two spots to sixth. Herder was now pressuring for third, but he too wasn’t having any luck getting by the defensive Tchiplakov.

Out front, Treadwell was pressuring Murphy until he dropped a wheel exiting corner five, throwing up a bunch of dirt and ending his chances at a battle with the race leader. Murphy cruised from there and scored his second MRFKC win of the season, while Treadwell managed second place to ensure he stayed ahead of his title rivals and take home the championship, his third MRFKC title in five seasons.

In the race for third, Herder did get by Tchiplakov, but the two traded rubber on the final lap that saw Tchiplakov take the position. David Barnes (Prime/BirelART) ended up fifth, just ahead of Prior.

Briggs Junior – Ali finally wins while Savaglio scores his second MRFKC title of the season

It’s been a very familiar story this summer in Briggs Junior. Racing Edge Motorsports teammates Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic) and Adam Ali (REM/Kosmic) jumping out to an early lead and pushing away to a Savaglio victory.

It appeared we were set for another as once again the duo was running 1-2 under the lights. However this time, Ali pulled the trigger on the final lap and overtook for the top spot with only a handful of corners remaining. Savaglio attempted to regain the spot but not willing to risk his championship, he didn’t push the envelope too hard and settled for second, more than enough to score his second MRFKC title of the evening.

In the race for third, Maddox Heacock (K&K Kart) overtook Nicky Palladino (KGR/Exprit) on the final lap to stand on the podium while Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART) ended up fifth after running third early.

Briggs Masters – Anderson on top in the Final as Walsh tops the title chase

Just as he did at the beginning of the MRFKC season, David Anderson (Karts & Parts/Awesome) was the only Briggs Masters driver to win at Goodwood Kartways. He swept the event back in May and swept the night in September, dominating the Final race and fending off Darren Kearnon (VSR/TonyKart) and David Miller (FA Kart) on the final laps. Kearnon would work by Miller on the final lap to take second while Stephen Goebel (Karts & Parts/Awesome Kart) wound up third after penalties were given to Miller, for regaining his spot after the formation line, and Yanko, for contact with another driver.

However, since those were the only race Anderson did, he was not in the championship chase. That battle was down to Corey Walsh (REM/Kosmic), Eli Yanko (VSR/TonyKart), Levon Beaudin (BirelART) and Rich Folino (Prime/BirelART).

The four were up and down the order as the sun was setting behind the Goodwood circuit and when the darkness finally prevailed, it was Walsh securing the top honours with a fifth-place finish.

Briggs Junior Lite – Cooper Simpson stamps his championship with authority

Wrapping up his championship in fine fashion, Cooper Simpson (Prime/BirelART) drove home the victory in Briggs Junior Lite. It was a spirited battle between Simpson and Christian Valverde (Intrepid) that saw Simpson take the lead back at the halfway point before taking off to victory.

Valverde held on for second, edging out Isaak Nura Godanna (Intrepid) while Peter Zito and Ethan Bound (TonyKart) wrapped up the top-five.

Briggs Cadet – Di Leo just edges out Maxwell for the win and confirms the title

There was a very exciting battle in the Briggs Cadet Final as recently crowned Canadian Champion Ryan Maxwell (Energy Kart) was up against Jordan Di Leo (Goodwood/Intrepid). Just by starting, Di Leo confirmed the championship for himself, but Maxwell wasn’t letting him have the race win easily too.

Trading the lead early, Maxwell positioned himself in the lead for the second half of the race. It all came down to the final lap and a drag race to the finish line. Nearly needing a photo finish, Di Leo was able to beat Maxwell to the finish line by 0.034 seconds to get the race win. Third went to Jackson Pearsall (BirelART), who had the best drive of his season in the Final, while Stefano Picerno (Intrepid) and Caleb Campbell (Prime/BirelART) finished up the top-five.

Pfaff High Performers awarded to Murphy and Valverde

Taking home the final two awards of the evening, Alex Murphy was awarded the Pfaff Motorsports Senior High Performer for his win in Briggs Senior, while Christian Valverde was awarded the Pfaff Motorsprots Junior High Performer after earning a second place result in the Briggs Junior Lite Final.

Thank you Pfaff Motorsports!