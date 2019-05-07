MRFKC Appoints Richard Boake as Series Competition Manager

The MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC) is pleased to announce that Richard Boake – veteran kart racer, car racer and businessman – will act as Competition Manager for the new Ontario-based series.

Richard is very experienced and highly respected in the karting community and a perfect fit for the role. Along with his day-job running a family automotive related business in Markham, Ontario, Richard also works at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park helping manage the Ron Fellows Driving Experience — a high-performance on-track driving program.

Richard’s role with the series will be to ensure the racing and events are meeting the expectations for competitors and sponsors. The MRFKC has a clear mission statement and therefore it’s vitally important to have someone of Richard’s character and experience onsite at each event overseeing the racing activities.

Look for Richard to be introduced at the first MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship event, May 18th at Goodwood Kartways.

For more information, contact: Richard Boake – richardb@ctmpark.com

Be sure to check back on CKN tomorrow for an exclusive conversation with the new man in charge of the MRFKC.

ABOUT THE MOTOMASTER RON FELLOWS KARTING CHAMPIONSHIP

The MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC), is a nine-race karting series designed to showcase youth based kart racing in a professional-like environment to help create a positive attitude towards conduct, discipline and appearance; help foster the best practices for the safe and fair running of competitions; and help kart drivers progress into auto racing.