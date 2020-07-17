MOTOMASTER Ron Fellows Karting Championship Registration Is Now Open

It was confirmed today that a three-weekend six-race MOTOMASTER Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC) will go ahead this season starting with Race One and Two on August 1, 2 at Mosport Karting Centre.

Ten classes of kart racing will be open for registration starting today at the official series website: ronfellowskarting.com. Any driver with a valid 2020 kart-club racing license will be eligible for this year.

“On behalf of Motomaster and our series organizers, we want to say thank you to the karting community for their patience and support while we finalized a shortened season during these very uncertain times as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Ron Fellows, MRFKC founder.

MRFKC is mandating mask-wearing at all times on the event property during the race weekend. Only the driver, one mechanic, and one guardian will be allowed to attend the weekends to minimize on-site personnel. No spectators will be permitted for the time being.

Fellows continued on the note of community health and safety by saying, “From the MRFKC staff through to competitors, we are expecting everyone to be respectful and responsible with regards to mask-wearing and physical distancing. We have seen the global racing community follow these same protocols with great success and I’m confident the karting community will want to follow the lead of series’ such as Formula 1, IMSA, IndyCar and NASCAR.”

Please review and adhere to MRFKC protocols posted here.

Prizing for the 2020 MRFKC will be as follows:

CANADIAN TIRE gift cards – $150 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd and $75 for 3rd place

PFAFF High Performer Award – $350 for one Junior and one Senior driver each day, deemed to have had an outstanding racing performance

CHAMPION Fine-Tuned Award – $500 each race day presented to a competitor and his tuner/mechanic/parent deemed to have performed outstanding preparation and teamwork

MOTUL – product giveaways and raffles

ROK class champions will receive Florida Winter Tour tickets for all three rounds for eligible classes which includes: Mini ROK, ROK Junior, ROK Senior, and ROK Shifter. Each ticket includes entry fee, race tires, and race fuel. MRFKC Champions will also receive free kart transportation, parking, and race support with participating race teams.

ROK class championship runners-up (2nd place finishers) will receive ROK the Rio Tickets for eligible classes. These include Mini ROK, ROK Junior, ROK Senior, and ROK Shifter. These tickets will include entry fee, race tires, and race fuel.

On May 30, MRFKC also announced Bridgestone, Motul and VP Race Fuels as the new spec tire, oil and fuel, respectively, for ROK competitors. The full details are provided here.

Competitors, family, and friends are encouraged to follow @MRFKCOfficial on Instagram and Twitter; the official social media channels for the MRFKC.

MRFKC 2020 Revised Schedule:

August 1, 2 @ Mosport Karting Centre, Bowmanville

August 29, 30 @ Canadian Mini Indy, Hamilton

September 19, 20 @ Mosport Karting Centre, Bowmanville

October 17, 18 Alternate Date

*Friday before each event is an optional test day operated by the respective facility