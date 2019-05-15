MotoMaster Awarding More Than $25K to MRFKC Racers This Season

For the 2019 season, the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship will be awarding more than $25,000 in prizes to racers in the new series.

All podium visitors will take home a gift card prize at each of the nine MRFKC races this season. Race winners will earn $125.00 for their efforts, while second and third place will get $75.00 and $50.00 respectively.

In addition to the podium awards, drivers will also be competing for the Pfaff High Performer awards, which recognizes a Junior and a Senior driver in each round with a $300.00 career enhancement cheque.

As an additional enhancement, all competitors in each of the first four rounds of the series will be entered into a complimentary raffle, which provides free entry to next round or future 2019 MRFKC events. 40 free entries will be awarded over the season (1 driver in each class at each event), and please note that prize recipients must be in attendance at the Sunday podium ceremony of their event to collect their award.

It is great to see one of Canada’s most popular brands continuing their support of the sport and awarding our drivers for their efforts.

If you haven’t registered for this weekend’s first round at Goodwood, what are you waiting for? Head over to http://kartsportcanada.ca and get your entry in now!