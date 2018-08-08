Motomaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships Set To Go At Mosport Kartways

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park’s karting facility will again play host to the 2018 Motomaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championship, August 17 to 19.

“On behalf of the Motomaster brand and the entire Canadian Tire Corporation, we are excited to be the title sponsor for the Canadian Karting Championship,” said Andrew Davies, Senior Vice President of Automotive, Canadian Tire Retail.

“Canadian Tire has been supporting auto racing in Canada for over 35 years, and we’re especially proud to be part of the development of young racers chasing their dreams to one day be professional drivers.”

Paul Cooke, ASN’s Vice President said that ASN Canada FIA is “very proud of Motomaster’s support of our annual championship.”

“Now in its 20th year, this annual event is the flagship of Canadian kart racing and we expect to see drivers from across Canada competing for the coveted checkered flag in each class.”

The Canadian Karting Championship is the most prestigious karting weekend of the year, attracting over 200 of the best kart racers from across the country to compete for national titles in a multitude of classes.

Fans are invited to attend on Sunday to watch from the grandstand in the Motomaster Fan Zone, located on top of the hill at the west-end of the facility. The Fan Zone will feature vendors such as The Blue Lady food truck, serving up gourmet hot-dogs and freshly squeezed lemonade. Opening ceremonies commence on Sunday, with racing throughout the day until Podium Presentations.

This exciting weekend will include 11 classes of kart-racing ranging from the young Briggs & Stratton Cadets, featuring kids from ages seven to 11, to more high-powered categories like ROK Senior, and the 125cc open shifter karts, where drivers reach speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Racers in the ROK classes will also be competing to represent Canada at the ROK International Final this coming October in Lonato, Italy.

The Motomaster Friday SuperPole Qualifying Awards feature cash prizes for the top-three qualifiers in each class. The pole-sitter from each class will receive $300, with the second and third place drivers receiving $200 and $100 respectively. In total, there is $7,200 awarded throughout all 11 classes.

As well, the Motomaster Class Champion Tuner Award will be presented to the lead-mechanic of each championship winner and Briggs & Stratton will present the top-three finishers in each of its five classes with high-end generators.

Since 1961 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park has been the leading racing and automotive performance facility in Canada, hosting series’ racing from international sports cars to NASCAR on the renowned 3.957 km Grand Prix circuit. CTMP is home to the 1.5 km Mosport Kartways circuit, which was reconfigured and repaved in 2014 and annually holds regional karting events for aspiring Canadian athletes to hone their skills before taking their next step towards professional racing.