Mosport Kartways readies for busy weekend highlighted by the Briggs and Stratton SummerFest

Jam packed weekend on tap as Mosport Kartways hosts a double-header weekend with the Inter Club Challenge on Saturday followed by the fourth annual Briggs & Stratton SummerFest on Sunday.

Saturdays event will pair up all TRAK, MIKA and visiting members as the Inter Club Challenge is sure to draw big crowds for a standard event utilizing the Canadian Karting Championship configuration. On Sunday, introduced in 2016, the Briggs and Stratton SummerFest will take centre stage. The event is focused around Briggs’ racers with the intention of creating a who’s-who showdown in Briggs and Stratton racing. With its limited class structure, increased track time through a unique format is something participants look forward to every year.

“We introduced this event three seasons ago in hopes of creating a true Briggs and Stratton showdown. The event is now known for massive Briggs fields and allows us to put the spot light on those talented drivers.” stated event organizer Daniel Di Leo.

“We’ve created a special event that Briggs’ racers look to annually as their Super Bowl of karting. Increased track time, a unique format and a great prize package that includes cash prizes are just a few of the incentives that have created excitement for the event.”

The Briggs and Stratton Summerfest Presented by Briggs & Stratton is a one-day special event. ‘SummerFest Sunday’ is being made possible with continued support Briggs & Stratton Racing. Together with Mosport Kartways, an impressive prize package is once again in place.

What you need to know:

Summerfest Sunday Classes: Categories offered include Briggs Cadet, Briggs Junior Lite, Briggs Junior, Briggs Senior, Briggs Masters and the ‘Special – Mechanics Class’ (Arrive and Drive Karts – Open to the first 16 drivers who register)

Summerfest Format:

All classes will run Practice, Heat 1, Heat 2, Heat 3, Final. Random and reverse-order heat racing for all classes to be explained in depth at the drivers meeting.

Summerfest Prize Package:

Classes with under 20 entries: 1st Place-Briggs Pressure Washer, 2nd Place-Set of Vega Tires, 3rd Place-$100 cash. Classes with 21-30 entries: 1st Place-$500 cash, 2nd Place-Set of Vega Tires, 3rd Place-$100. Classes with 31+ entries: 1st Place-$1000 cash, 2nd Place-Briggs LO206 Engine, 3rd Place-$100 cash. Trophies for Top 3 finishers in all classes.

Summerfest Entry Fees:

$150 for all classes. Bring your own VEGA Blue ONT Tires.

For more information on Mosport Kartways and its events please call 905-983-7223 or visit www.mosportkartways.com.