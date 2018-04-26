Mosport Kartways ‘MIKA’ Championship Kicks Off This Sunday!

Mosport Kartways welcomes the Ontario karting community this Sunday as they host Round 1 of the MIKA Championship. Sunday’s schedule which incorporates a full complement of both Briggs and Rok classes can be found below.

CKN will be at Mosport this Sunday for the race. We will have our new hats available for purchase as well as CKN Season Photo Passes.

MIKA RACE 1 – PRACTICE AVAILABILITY (Regular Daily Practice Fees apply.)

Friday April 27th 11am-7pm

Saturday April 28th: 4pm-7pm

SUNDAY APRIL 29th, 2018 – ROOKIE ORIENTATION/RACE 1 SCHEDULE

7:00am – Gates Open

7:00am – In-class Rookie Orientation. MANDATORY FOR ALL ROOKIES.

7:30am – Registration Open’s

8:15am – Registration Close’s

8:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

9:00am – Practice Session 1 (8 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Qualifying (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Final (12 Lap Race)

3:30pm – Podium Presentation

MIKA RACE 1 – RACE ORDER

Rok Senior/Masters

Briggs Junior

Briggs Cadet

Briggs Senior

Shifter Karts

Mini Rok

Briggs Masters

Rok Junior

Briggs Junior Lite

The race will utilize the Long Track configuration which is the same layout which will be featured for the 2018 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships. For more information on Mosport Kartways please visit www.mosportkartways.com.