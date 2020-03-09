Mosport Karting Centre & M.I.K.A. Spring General Meeting This Sunday

Mosport Karting Centre and the Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) are very excited to get the 2020 season underway! This Sunday, March 15th will be the date for our Annual Spring General Meeting. The MIKA General Meeting will discuss a wide range of topics from race day procedures, to the yearly schedule, and all other details relating to MIKA. The General Meeting is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15th at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Media Centre at 1 pm sharp. The Media Centre is located on the lower level of the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park main Event Centre.

The meeting will be a great opportunity to meet the new team that will be managing the Mosport Karting Centre. The MIKA Board Members, along with all the Operating Partners involved at The Mosport Karting Centre will be in attendance. This will be a great opportunity for the karting community to raise any questions or concerns regarding the coming season. There will also be an opportunity to get MIKA Membership forms submitted, yearly Pit Spot allocation, Kart Storage, and Season Practice Passes taken care of.

If you are new to the sport, and own a kart but aren’t sure where to practice or race this season, come out to the meeting and see how MIKA and the Mosport Karting Centre can help you out.

General Meeting Address:

CTMP Media Centre – 3233 Concession Road 10, Bowmanville ON L1C 3K6

The 2020 MIKA Membership Applications are available on-line at https://mosportkartingcentre.com/mika/

To remain informed you can be added to our karting mailing list. Please reach out to info@ctmpark.com

For more information on Mosport Karting Centre please visit: https://mosportkartingcentre.com/ or email Richard@mosportkartingcentre.com