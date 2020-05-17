Mosport Karting Centre Announces Partial Reopening

Mosport Karting Centre is excited to announce the 1st phase of a partial re-opening of the track at a limited and controlled capacity on Tuesday, May 19th. Given the global circumstances, the main focus of Mosport Karting Centre and its affiliates remains the safety of its employees and customers.

As a community, it is our social responsibility to maintain the protocols associated with preventing COVID-19. Per the recent announcements from our Canadian government and regional municipalities, our facility will be able to partially re-open in a safe and secure manner following all necessary and approved health & safety guidelines.

The track will be limited to private-kart owners and/or track members at this time. We will also be opening the parts shop for curbside pick-up only. Please keep in mind this is temporary and we are busy working behind the scenes, anticipating all future opening announcements from our government. It is our goal to meet and exceed all government-stipulated guidelines for health and safety best-practices at our facility.

We are carefully navigating the current situation by working together to re-open and re-establish the motorsport community for us all. Our “Phase 1” package below outlines how our facility has prepared for the partial re-opening.

https://mosportkartingcentre.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/MKC_Procedures-Guidelines-COVID-19_Phase-1_V7.pdf