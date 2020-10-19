Mosport Karting Centre Add 2-Hour Le Mans-Style Enduro to Cap Off 2020 Season

Details have emerged from the Mosport Karting Centre for a 2-hour Le Mans-style enduro to close out their 2020 karting season. Below is the info we received about the race.

Just when you thought the season was over! Mosport Karting Centre is excited to announce the Iron man enduro this Sunday, October 25th. Get ready for 2 hours of action-packed racing sports car style as all classes will compete on the track at the same time. Drivers will have to stay focused and be consistent all while managing the other classes racing around them.

Event Details

Gates open at 7:00AM

Registration Opens at 7:00AM (all registration will be done onsite)

Drivers Briefing at 8:30AM

Open Practice from 9-9:30AM

Race Start 10:AM Sharp (Le Mans Start)

Race Details

2 Hours total time

Le Mans Start

Minimum 2 drivers per team

Minimum of 2 pit stops (more details to come)

Must make weight before the race start and before re-entering after the pit stop

Classes Available

Jr Lite

Junior

Senior

Masters

Pricing

2 Person team- 150$

3 Person team- 175$

4 Person team- 200$

Prizing

Medals awarded to all podium participants

Versace Cologne pack to class winners

Overall winners to receive a cash prize (based on number of entries)

TRACK CONFIGURATION – National Track

Please note: we will not have any food on site on Sunday, however Blackstock Pizza has agreed to deliver pizza to teams interested. Orders must be placed on Saturday.

Blackstock Pizza Website

Tel. 905-986-0800

Email. blackstockpizzatown@yahoo.com

Practice Availability this week:

Tuesday – 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday- 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Thursday – 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Friday – CLOSED for Private Event

Saturday – 9:00AM-11:00AM

