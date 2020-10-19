Club News
Mosport Karting Centre Add 2-Hour Le Mans-Style Enduro to Cap Off 2020 Season
Details have emerged from the Mosport Karting Centre for a 2-hour Le Mans-style enduro to close out their 2020 karting season. Below is the info we received about the race.
Just when you thought the season was over! Mosport Karting Centre is excited to announce the Iron man enduro this Sunday, October 25th. Get ready for 2 hours of action-packed racing sports car style as all classes will compete on the track at the same time. Drivers will have to stay focused and be consistent all while managing the other classes racing around them.
Event Details
- Gates open at 7:00AM
- Registration Opens at 7:00AM (all registration will be done onsite)
- Drivers Briefing at 8:30AM
- Open Practice from 9-9:30AM
- Race Start 10:AM Sharp (Le Mans Start)
Race Details
- 2 Hours total time
- Le Mans Start
- Minimum 2 drivers per team
- Minimum of 2 pit stops (more details to come)
- Must make weight before the race start and before re-entering after the pit stop
Classes Available
- Jr Lite
- Junior
- Senior
- Masters
Pricing
- 2 Person team- 150$
- 3 Person team- 175$
- 4 Person team- 200$
Prizing
- Medals awarded to all podium participants
- Versace Cologne pack to class winners
- Overall winners to receive a cash prize (based on number of entries)
TRACK CONFIGURATION – National Track
Please note: we will not have any food on site on Sunday, however Blackstock Pizza has agreed to deliver pizza to teams interested. Orders must be placed on Saturday.
Blackstock Pizza Website
Tel. 905-986-0800
Email. blackstockpizzatown@yahoo.com
Practice Availability this week:
Tuesday – 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Wednesday- 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM
Thursday – 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM
Friday – CLOSED for Private Event
Saturday – 9:00AM-11:00AM
Sincerely,
Your MIKA Team
Mosport Karting Centre
