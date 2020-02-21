Mosport International Karting Association 2020 Schedule & Details Now Available

Mosport Karting Centre is pleased to announce the 2020 racing schedule and details for the Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA).

MIKA membership registration is open on the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park website under the Mosport Karting Centre page. Race event registration will be done online at the new Mosport Karting Centre website (www.mosportkartingcentre.com).

The MIKA club racing series is the perfect place to hone your skills as a kart-racer. The Mosport Karting Centre track has been referred to by many as one of the finest kart racing facilities not only in Canada but North America as well.

“On behalf of MIKA, we’re very happy to start this new chapter with Mosport Karting Centre,” said MIKA Board member Paul Kashak. “With new management at the facility, we’re excited to return to some of the features that made our club series popular in the past like using multiple track configurations and race formats which we think will benefit the development of our drivers.”

On the top of sanctioning, rules, and licensing, Kashak commented, “MIKA will not be using the Kart Stars “national rules” set. It is inevitable that a new ASN national sanctioning body will be appointed in the coming months and when that happens we will surely use the rules and licensing issued by them for karting. As always, kart numbers will be recognized on a first-come-first-served basis by registration with MIKA.”

When the new management was announced at Mosport Karting Centre earlier this year, it was also announced that Professional Racing Ontario (PRO) would take over the Mosport Karting Centre pro-shop and offer on-site racing services for competitors. This year, PRO announced that they had become an official supplier of the new Charles Leclerc Kart.

The annual MIKA meeting is set for the 15th of March at 1 pm. There will be an update and discussion on the state of the club, as well as 2020 season registration available following the meeting. PRO will also be holding a rookie school for newcomers to get acquainted with the karts, equipment, rules and to answer questions.

To remain informed on MIKA and Mosport Karting information, you can subscribe to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park’s karting-specific mailing list. This can be done by emailing info@ctmpark.com and writing KARTING2020 in the subject line.