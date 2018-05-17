The Rok Senior class will see drivers competing not only for a trip to Italy, but also a set of beautiful Fittipaldi Wheels for their personal vehicle. (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

More Excellent Prizes Added to Pfaff Kartsport Cup!

The prize ante is being upped as Goodwood Kartways gets ready to host its second major event of the year in as many wheels. Coming off of a successful Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge race that saw 192 drivers on track, this weekend the brand spanking new Pfaff Kartsport Cup will hit the track and there are some excellent prizes up for grabs.

Fittipaldi Wheels has just recently partnered with the new series and will award a set of car wheels to the class Champion in Vortex Rok Senior as well as Vortex Rok Masters. Fittipaldi Forged Wheels are named after Formula 1 World Champion and Indy 500 Champion Emerson Fittipaldi. Their unique styles and designs are distinct and will be a hot prize that eligible drivers will compete hard for.

Online event registration will close tonight (Thursday, May 17) at midnight. Take advantage of pre-event pricing and register now on their Kartsport Canada website, http://kartsportcanada.ca/event-registration.

In addition, all of the class champions in the Rok Cup Canada categories will earn tickets to compete in the Rok Cup International Final in Italy, an event that draws the best Rok Cup drivers from around the world at the famous South Garda Karting facility. Last years event had over 400 drivers in attendance.

For the Briggs & Stratton 206 racers, all five of the class champions will win entry fees and transportation to an international Briggs & Stratton 206 event. The event is currently to be determined.

To learn more about Fittipaldi Wheels and to see available products, visit their website, http://fittipaldiwheels.com/.

The three-round Pfaff Kartsport Cup will host two standalone events, first at Goodwood Kartways this weekend, and the second at Mosport Kartways on July 7/8. The championship finale will be a part of the 2018 ASN Canadian Karting Championships, which will also be at Mosport Kartways on August 17-19. Official series information, schedule and more can be found on http://kartsportcanada.ca.