Moradness Forms Endurance Karting Championship!

Popular race car driver Daniel Morad has put his Moradness brand on a new 5-race endurance karting championship. Pitting teams of three drivers against each other, the winning combination will win a fully paid ride in a Porsche 944 Cup car and race with Morad and Ultraray Motorsports.

The program will host races at Formula Kartways and Goodwood Kartways utilizing the facilities Arrive and Drive karts and selecting a different track configuration for each round. Teams will be challenged both indoors and outside on a proper race circuit.

Moradness is no stranger to organizing fun arrive and drive karting events but this is their first foray into a multi-event championship.

“We are very excited to offer this unique opportunity for race fans and aspiring racecar drivers. Racing is an expensive sport and we are proud to offer a cost-effective way for drivers to show their talent and potentially win a fully paid ride in a Porsche 944 Cup car, provided by UltraRay Motorsports.

This championship is also quite different than what we see out there, where team effort and chemistry will be very important. Each team will have 3 drivers competing in a sports car racing-inspired five endurance race format.”

– Daniel Morad

2020 Moradness Karting Championship Schedule

Sunday, March 29th | Formula Kartways

Saturday, May 23rd | Goodwood Kartways

Sunday, July 19th | Goodwood Kartways

Saturday, September 12 | Goodwood Kartways

Sunday, October 11 | Goodwood Kartways

As of posting, there are only five teams left so those interested in being a part of the championship need to inquire immediately as they will surely sell out.

Reservations can be made online through https://moradness.com/products/karting-championship.