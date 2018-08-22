Mont-Tremblant Canadian Open Announces $35,000 in Awesome Prizes!

Next weekend, the Jim Russell Karting Academy in beautiful Mont-Tremblant, Quebec will host the first annual Canadian Open. The event was developed around the popular Rotax US Open and for Rotax Max racers, it will be the opportunity to qualify for the upcoming Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Brazil. In addition to the Rotax Max categories, the event will also run Briggs & Stratton and Open Shifter classes and today they’ve announced an awesome prize package for drivers racing in those categories.

The event will utilize the popular SuperPole Qualifying format, where the top-six drivers from the qualifying session will return to the track for two hot laps by themselves to set their fastest time. Motomaster Canada has stepped up and will award $300.00 to the fastest qualifier in each category along with $200.00 for second fastest and $100.00 for third fastest.

Five Rotax Grand Finals tickets will be awarded, one for each Rotax category. The race winners in Mini-Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 and DD2 Masters will also win tickets to Brazil, and they are not limited to just Canadians. The event is open to drivers from around the world and will raffle engines to the drivers entered in Micro/Mini, Junior and Senior Max! DD2 and DD2 Masters drivers will compete on their own engines.

Briggs & Stratton is supporting their classes in Mont-Tremblant as the race winners in Junior, Senior and Masters will take home a B&S 2700 PSI pressure washer. In addition, one more pressure washer will be raffled off to one random driver who has entered the Briggs classes.

In addition, the Junior, Senior and Masters Briggs race winners will win a free Rotax Max ride for the Coupe de Montreal season Finale, which takes place in Mont-Tremblant on September 30. The Junior winner will compete with Ben Cooper Racing in Junior Max, while the Senior and Masters winners will get to drive in DD2 and DD2 Masters with BCR!

The final prize announcement is for the Open Shifter and Open Shifter Masters race winners. They will get to suit up for a 1-day racing school course at the Jim Russell Driving School on the Mont-Tremblant car circuit, a prize valued at $2000!

Pre-event registration closes on August 27, with the entry fee’s going up after that date. Don’t delay, register today!