Monday Mood Stabilizer – Epic Highlights from FWT1 in Miami!

Rev up your Monday with these great highlights from the opening round of the 2019 Florida Winter Tour. Captured by our friends Kart360.com, this epic video features all the action in the tailgate lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida!
