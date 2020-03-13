MIKA General Meeting Cancelled

In light of the current overall concern for the community spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) and Mosport Karting Centre (MKC) have decided to postpone the upcoming Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) general meeting that was to take place this coming Sunday, March 15 until further notice.

We will monitor the public health situation closely and announce a new date for the general meeting when the general concern and information on this situation becomes more clear. If for some reason a physical meeting cannot be held, we are exploring other ways of discussing our season agenda with the community.

The Mosport Karting Centre will also be extending their online pre-season pricing for those who were waiting until the general meeting to register and/or pay for MIKA club membership and practice passes.

With karting and racing season fast approaching there are currently no other changes planned to our regular operations and the 2020 schedule. CTMP will continue to work closely with international and local authorities to assess the situation, with the health and safety of our staff, fans, and partners being the top priority.

We will keep you informed and updated to any possible changes to our 2020 programs as this situation evolves.

Thank you,

CTMP & MKC Management