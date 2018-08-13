The Briggs Masters drivers gather for a photo with Paolo Solaroli's kart before their Final (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

MIKA Celebrates the Life of Paolo Solaroli with Memorial Club Race

Quickly reacting to the sudden passing of member and kart racer Paolo Solaroli, the Mosport International Karting Association hosted race nine of their 2018 club championship in memory of their fallen member.

It was a sombre day of racing as drivers remembered their friend and fellow racer and when it came to the Briggs Masters Final, a special celebration for Paolo took place. Tyler McCullough, who got his start in karting with Solaroli, suited up and drove Paolo’s kart for two final laps around the Mosport Kartways circuit in his memory, leading the Masters around the track.

Stephen Goebel, another close friend to Solaroli switched his number for the race, sporting number 844 on his K&K Kart in memory of his friend. Charging through the field in the Final after starting from the rear, Goebel would come home in second place. Other drivers also sported a small sticker with the number 844 on their karts.

Many of the drivers that he helped, either as a coach or an extra hand, finished on the podium Sunday, taking home a trophy in his honour.

Some of Solaroli’s family members were also in attendance for the race, standing trackside for the tribute as his kart made its final laps around the track.