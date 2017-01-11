MIKA and TRAK Schedules Released; Vega Cup Shifter Program Announced

The organizers of the Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) and the Toronto Racing Association of Karters (TRAK) have released their 2017 schedule and as expected, the two club racing series do not overlap each other.

Other big news from the schedule release is the introduction of the 4-round VEGA Cup Shifter Kart program which will see the 6-speed gear grabbers join the two Mosport rounds of the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge. The other two rounds will be held at the Innisfil Indy (June 11) and Shannonville Motorsports Park (August 6).

The MIKA schedule will feature 12 round championship that has the club taking part in the big events that Mosport Kartways will host in 2017, including the CRFKC, Briggs & Stratton Summer Nationals, Canadian Championships and Eastern Canadian Karting Championship.

For TRAK, they will also run a 12-race club series with the club members joining the ECKC and CRFKC as well.

Both clubs will kick off with their annual TRAK/MIKA General Meeting on March 5 and close out the season with special event Enduro at Mosport.

The full schedule of events can be found on Mosport Kartways website.