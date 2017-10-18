(Graphic From Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports)

Meet Indycar Drivers James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens at Goodwood Kartways!

With the announcement today that Robert Wickens has signed at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the Indycar Series and will be teammates with fellow Canadian James Hinchcliffe, the two will have announced a media day on Thursday, October 19 at Goodwood Kartways, and everyone is invited.

Wickens and Hinch will be present from 4:15 PM to 5:15 PM at the kart track just north of Toronto that the two once competed against each other on over a decade ago in the Sunoco Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

Both are fan favourites in Canadian motorsports and following the signing announcement this morning, have made motorsports headlines around the world as what could become a very dynamic duo. They are also set to be the first pair of Canadian teammates in Indycar since Paul Tracy and Patrick Carpentier in 2004.

Wickens has competed for Mercedes AMG in the DTM for the past six years, while Hinch has just re-signed a long-term deal with SPM.

Wickens is also an avid kart racer, competing in the Florida Winter Tour the past few seasons with Prime Powerteam.