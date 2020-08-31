McKenzie Controls Briggs Jr Lite while Raducanoiu and Wade Take Cadet Wins in MRFKC R2

Elias McKenzie (CL Kart) scored a pair of nail-biter race wins on the weekend in the Briggs Junior Lite division of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

In both races at the Canadian Mini Indy, McKenzie battled every lap with Brady Clapham (Intrepid) and it always came down to the wire. Clapham did his best in both races, but it just wasn’t enough as McKenzie found a way to sneak by on the final lap of both Finals. Brandon Large (BirelART) finished third in both races ahead of Anthony Martella (CL Kart).

Race Result: MRFKC R3 Briggs Junior Lite Final

Elias McKenzie Brady Clapham +0.115 Brandon Large +10.909 Anthony Martella +14.929

Race Result: MRFKC R4 Briggs Junior Lite Final

Elias McKenzie Brady Clapham +0.136 Brandon Large +14.860 Anthony Martella +14.918

In the Briggs Cadet division, the unthinkable occurred not once, but twice on the final lap of the Finals.

On Saturday, Major Makovskis (CL Kart) was leading when Matthew Roach (BirelART) tried to pass in the fast corner two. Contact was made and both drivers ran off track before corner three. Only a few kart lengths behind the leaders, Anthony Raducanoiu (BirelART) navigated his way through the action to take the lead. Makovski was able to keep moving forward and did his best to close in on the new race leader, but he had to settle for second at the finish line, with Roach completing the podium.

It was a similar story on Sunday as once again it was Makovskis and Roach coming together on the final lap of the Final. This time, Pearce Wade (BirelART) found his way from fourth to the lead and then held on to score the race win. Makovskis once again had to take second place while Olivier Bernier (BirelART) raced his way onto the podium in third.

Recovering from a scary crash in the PreFinal, Raducanoiu drove from tenth on the grid to fourth at the finish.

Race Result: MRFKC R3 Briggs Cadet Final

Anthony Raducanoiu Major Makovskis +0.160 Matthew Roach +1.297 Olivier Bernier +1.802 Joey Lecce +7.608 Pearce Wade Liam Hofrichter Caleb Smith Ryker Magro Rhys Magro

Race Result: MRFKC R4 Briggs Cadet Final