McCaughan, Leung and Hartley Score WCKC Wins in Chilliwack

Season two of the Western Canadian Karting Championship got underway this past weekend at Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, British Columbia. Rotax racers looking to secure a ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals in Italy used the first round to set the tone for the series where familiar names ended the weekend atop the podium.

The winners in Rotax Mini-Max, Junior Max and Senior Max were all part of the 2018 Team Canada that competed in Brazil and appear hungry to return to the exceptional invitational event when it lands in Italy this fall.

Leading the charge in Rotax Senior was Alberta’s Coltin McCaughan. Getting the best of the 14-kart grid, McCaughan crossed the finish line three seconds ahead of Griffin Dowler while Teddy Sin completed the podium. Garett Britton and last years Rotax Junior champion Townes Allen rounded out the top-five.

Junior Max saw a dominating performance from BC’s Jason Leung as he stormed to an eight-second victory over American Diego Laroque. Kiefer Peet came within inches of Laroque at the finish line taking third while Alexander Berg and Kristian Dinkov were fourth and fifth in the twelve kart battle.

The defending champ in Mini-Max is off to a great start as Kieran Hartley powered to victory on Sunday. He beat Ian Qui by 4.5 seconds with Lennox Leacock another second further back. Ryland Eagles and William Oliver completed the top-five as nine racers took to the track.

Other racer winners on Sunday were Noel Dowler in Rotax DD2, Jared Freeston in Rotax DD2 Masters, Dylan Wasylkiw in Micro Max, Chris Eagles in Rotax Masters and Kyle Francis in Shifter. Taking the Briggs 206 race wins were Enzo Sartor in Junior and Jacob Goertz in Senior.

The next round of the WCKC will take place in Regina, Saskatchewan on June 28 to 30. CKN will be present at the event as part of our CKN Summer Tour and will more coverage of this great series. To learn more about the WCKC and to register for events, visit http://wckc.ca.