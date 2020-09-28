Maxwell Races to Fifth MRFKC Mini ROK Win and Secures the Championship

Capping off a stellar season of competition, Ryan Maxwell (Energy Kart) notched his fourth and fifth race wins of the 2020 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship season over the weekend and with them, secured the Mini ROK championship just one week after driving home a Canadian Open title.

In Saturday’s Final, Maxwell was under pressure all race long by Pearce Wade (BirelART) but the son of legendary racer Scott Maxwell remained cool and held off the challenge to earn win number four on the season. Savio Paniccia scored his first podium of the year taking third, holding off Jensen Burnett (Energy Kart) on the final laps.

Sunday was a little more competitive as Wade and Burnett really put the pressure on.

Wade pulled off a pass with two laps to go to gain the lead, but Maxwell returned the favour on the final lap down the main straight. Burnett pushed his teammate through and went wheel to wheel with Wade for second. The battle allowed Maxwell to sneak away as the race was now on for second place.

Rounding the final corner with his biggest celebration of his season, Maxwell took win number five and the championship. Burnett defended the final lap perfectly to keep Wade at bay to finish second, confirming the vice-championship honours, while Wade had to settle for third.

It was a great way for these young racers to close out the MRFKC season.

With his championship, Maxwell earned himself entry to all three rounds of the 2021 ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour while Maxwell scored an entry to ROK the RIO in Las Vegas this fall.

Race Result: MRFKC Mini ROK Race #5

Ryan Maxwell Pearce Wade Savio Paniccia Jensen Burnett Mayer Deonarine Ilie Tristan Crisan Samuel Spurling Aleix Baillargeon Decklan Deonarine Edward Kennedy

Race Result: MRFKC Mini ROK Race #6