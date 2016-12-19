MAXSpeed Entertainment Announces 2017 Title Sponsor

The largest karting race promotion company in the world, MAXSpeed Entertainment, is pleased to announce today VCI Powered by AM Engines as title sponsor for all promoted events in 2017. The premier karting operation will put their name to the prestigious Florida Winter Tour, US Open series and the United States Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Nationals.

“We are so pleased to welcome VCI Powered by AM Engines as our title sponsor for 2017,” expressed Richard Boisclair, MAXSpeed Group President. “VCI Powered by AM Engines is a prominent enterprise both nationally and internationally, and to have them step up to the plate to support MAXSpeed Entertainment events in 2017 speaks volumes not only to their exploding program but to the success and reputation of ours as well.”

“MAXSpeed Entertainment represents the best in terms of professionalism and organization of their events, and to put the VCI Powered by AM Engines name to the Florida Winter Tour, US Open and USRMC Grand Nationals is a great opportunity to promote our burgeoning racing team,” explains VCI Powered by AM Engines owner Jesse Carrasquedo. “We are excited about our partnership with MAXSpeed Entertainment in 2017, as we expand our avenues to market our race team and services.”

VCI Powered by AM Engines is a professional karting team competing in the most important championships across North America. Their operation draws talent from around the globe with engine support from AM Engines.

About MAXSpeed Entertainment:

MAXSpeed Entertainment is the largest karting race promotion company in the world. Operating two high level, national karting race series, the VCI Powered by AM Engines Florida Winter Tour and the VCI Powered by AM Engines US Open, MAXSpeed Entertainment also promotes the annual VCI Powered by AM Engines United States Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Nationals.