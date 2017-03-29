Maxspeed Combines US Rotax Grand Nationals with US Open of New Jersey; Registration Open to International Drivers

Breaking news from Maxspeed Entertainment has created a unique opportunity for International drivers.

The US Open of New Jersey will now also be contested as the US Rotax Grand Nationals and participation is open to all drivers from the United States and Internationally.

Two tickets to the Rotax Grand Finals will be awarded in all categories except Rotax Masters with one ticket reserved for the highest finishing driver from the United States and the other open to all competitors.

Here is the announcement from Maxspeed Entertainment.

In an effort to simplify the National program for Rotax racers, the United States Grand Nationals (USGN) & the US Open will be held during the same weekend, June 22-25, 2017 at New Jersey Motorsports Park. This decision is based on making an efficient National race calendar for Rotax racers across the country, and to allow more effort to be invested in club and regional programs. In addition to the tradition of Grand Finals distribution to the American winners of qualified classes, US Open international tickets will also be awarded. This year’s Grand Finals is to be held in Portimao, Portugal November 4-11. The Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals has become the most prestigious championship in the world of karting. Every year competitors from almost 60 countries, from five continents, can qualify for the annual Grand Finals. Drivers can qualify for the RMC Grand Finals via the national RMC of their home country and the international RMC. The season’s winners of each class of all national RMCs and of the international RMC will be invited by BRP-Rotax. More information in regards to USGN/US Open hotels/accommodations and regulations to come soon.

This is a great opportunity to Canadian drivers looking to compete internationally without having to travel too far. New Jersey Motorsports Park is a beautiful facility that once hosted the WSK World Championship. From Toronto, it is around nine hours while Montreal is less than eight.

More information to come.

Note: We previously wrote that a ticket would be awarded for the US Open of Las Vegas. Our mistake, there are two Rotax Grand Finals tickets up for grabs.