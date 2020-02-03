Max Karting Group Organizing 1-Race Max Challenge Canada Final in Alberta

The organizers of the Western Canadian Karting Championship, now known as the Max Karting Group, have decided to host one major event this summer and everyone from coast to coast is invited. On July 9-12, the Max Karting Group will host the Max Challenge Canada Final at the Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta.

The race will feature 6 coveted tickets to compete in the invite-only Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, which was recently confirmed to be held in Bahrain for the first time. In addition, Briggs 206 and Shifter categories will race, bringing the total number of race champions to 12.

To help entice and promote club racing for Rotax Max racers leading up to the event, the WCKC is offering a discounted entry-fee to the Max Challenge Canada Final to racers who compete in a minimum of three club races at their respective Western Canadian kart clubs, using MOJO Tires and 2020 Rotax Max Challenge regulations.

For the Rotax Max categories, the entry fee will be $995.00. Qualified entrants who compete at three club races in Western Canada under the 2020 Max Challenge & MOJO rules will be able to receive the discounted entry fee, which will be $265.00. Briggs and Shifter entry fee is only $265.00.

“We are so proud to be able to have the best from Western Canadian drivers compete and represent Canada at the Grand Finals. Since the early 2000’s representing Team Canada has been one of the biggest honours.



Coming into our third year we have made some changes within the series to help promote the local club entries, reduce travel costs and build one of the biggest and best races of the season with the top competitors from each province.



We hope you join us in 2020 and we thank you for your support in the past two years. ”

– Blake Choquer, Western Canadian Karting Championship

The event will operate for four days, with unofficial practice on Thursday, official practice Friday, Qualifying and Heat Races on Saturday and PreFinal and Finals on Sunday. The track will be unavailable for practice from Monday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 8.

One ticket for each Rotax Max Challenge category will be awarded. (Micro Max, Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 and DD2 Masters).

MOJO Tires will be used for all classes, except Shifter. The new MOJO D5 will be utilized in Senior Max, DD2 and DD2 Masters, while the MOJO D2 is tabbed for Micro Max, Mini Max, Junior Max and all Briggs 206 classes. Drivers will be limited to one set of tires for competition and one set of new tires for Friday practice.

More information will be available soon through the http://maxkartinggroup.com website.