Max Karting Group Announce Cool Prize for Briggs Junior and Senior Champions

Max Karting Group, the hosts of the 2020 Canada Final in Alberta, have announced a major prize package for their race winners in the Briggs Junior and Briggs Senior divisions.

Those who come out on top at the event in Warburg, Alberta on July 9-12, will win a ticket to compete in the first-ever Tillotson T4 World Finale in Jesolo, Italy.

The winning drivers will have a complete Arrive and Drive opportunity at the event which will attract 72 Senior drivers and 36 Junior drivers from around the world. All racers will compete on spec T4 chassis and 15hp engines built by Tillotson. Drivers will just need to cover their travel costs and expenses.

In addition to these great Briggs 206 prizes, The Canada Final will determine six drivers who will represent Team Canada at another international event, the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals. This year’s event will take place in Bahrain, and Max Karting Group will qualify one driver for each division at the event, from Micro Max all the way to Rotax DD2 Masters.

Below is the official announcement from the Max Karting Group Facebook page.

2020 Canada Final just got a little more bigger. For the first time ever we will be sending the Briggs Junior and Senior Champions to Jesolo, Italy to represent Team Canada at the Tillotson T4 World Finale.

Tillotson will be supplying all the equipment. All you have to do is get there. 72 of the Worlds best 4-Cycle drivers will be competing in Senior and 36 in Junior. It is going to be one of the biggest races of the year that everyone will be talking about.

So get your Briggs kart ready because the Canada Final July 9-12 in Warburg will be one race you won’t want to miss.

This is the first time ever there will be a World-class event on an International scale for 4 cycle racers. Tillotson 15hp 4-Cycle engine will be the powerplant for all karts and every racer will be on the same chassis making it one of the most equal events in Karting history.

In the last two years, we have heard from racers that the Briggs racers don’t get any cool prize. Well, this year we delivered 1000%. We are so excited.

“To race in Europe at International events costs anywhere from 5,000-10,000 Euros a weekend just for entry/equipment. To be able to award the 4 Cycle Champions from the Canada Final an opportunity like this is truly amazing. We are very happy to be part of the Tillotson T4 World Finale and look forward to the event.” Blake Choquer, Max Karting Group

The Briggs classes at the Canada Final are open to anyone so we could expect to see some potential USA drivers. If the winner decides to not go and compete for the ticket will be passed down to the next top finisher.

Again this has never been done before and it is going to be an event that everyone will be talking about in the 4 cycle world. The new Tillotson T4 package has been expanding all over the World and is faster than the Briggs. It’s a sealed engine and very cost-effective.

Learn more about the Max Karting Group Canada Final on their website, http://maxkartinggroup.com.