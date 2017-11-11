Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Marcus Amand Dominates the Mini-Max Grand Final in Portimao; Arseneau 16th!

Marcus Amand (FRA) was unchallenged in the Mini-Max final keeping a consistent lead to the pack in second place. South Africa’s Leyton Fourie led a three-kart pack which included Theo Kekati (UAE) and Jamie Day (UAE) for second place. While the three were quick in a pack, they weren’t catching up to the leader significantly enough in order to fight for the win.

With four laps to go, they started to battle with Day taking second ahead of Kekati and Fourie. Kekati and Fourie then faded at this point of the race which allowed James Wharton (AUS) to take over the third and the final position on the podium.

Canada’s Justin Arseneau had a tough go in the final as he had trouble on the start fell down the order. His comeback didn’t amount to much as when he caught up to the pack, he was unable to make any passes and settled for sixteenth at the finish.

American Aidan Fox was running seventh for the majority of the race, however, he would be pushed from behind on the last lap and fell back to the eleventh position. Josh Pierson was involved in an opening lap collision but managed to finish 24th.