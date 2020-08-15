Marc Stehle Remains Unbeaten in Briggs Masters with Kart Stars Nationals Win!

The winning streak continued for Marc Stehle (Ricciardo Kart) in Briggs Masters as he was able to use some great strategy to navigate his way to a third straight victory in Kart Stars Canada action, taking home the Nationals win from Goodwood Kartways on Saturday.

Settling in on the start, David Anderson (Awesome Kart) led Daniel Demaras (Intrepid), Eli Yanko (TonyKart) Stehle and Levon Beaudin.

Working together, Yanko and Stehle worked their way forward, first getting by Demaras, then moving by Anderson on lap seven.

Anderson struggled to stay with the leaders after being passed, meaning Yanko and Stehle built up a gap.

Stehle took his turn at the top on lap twelve and the battle with Yanko allowed Demaras to close in and make it a three kart race for the lead.

Holding off Yanko, Stehle maintained the point and when the battle for second went wheel-to-wheel, Stehle was fully in control and held on for the race win.

Demaras found his way by Yanko on the final lap to take second, while Beaudin was also able to get by Yanko to snag the final step of the podium.

Race Results: Briggs Masters Final