Manitoba Karting Association Starts Out 2019 with New Club Logo and Swap Meet

The old club logo has been around for over 30 years and the Manitoba Karting Association is happy to introduce our new club logo. The new club logo better reflects the exciting sport of karting. Responses from club members have all been positive and they really like the new logo.

We start the 2019 race season off with our annual Swap Meet on Sunday, April 28th from 11 am – 3 pm at Birchwood Honda 1401 Regent Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Everyone is welcome to come and sell their karting items.

Also 2019 will be the second season of Kart Now. A lot of people have been introduced to the sport of kart racing by Kart Now and Kart Now has been responsible for the Manitoba Karting Association gaining a bunch of new members.

2019 MKA Race Schedule at Gimli Motorsport Park Kart Track Gimli, Manitoba

04-May Saturday Weather Permitting Track Clean-up

05-May Sunday Open Practice

11-May Saturday Alternate Track Clean-up Day

12-May Sunday Open Practice

18-May Saturday Test and Tune

19-May Sunday Race #1

25-May Saturday Test and Tune

26-May Sunday Race #2

08-June Saturday Test and Tune

09-June Sunday Race #3

22-June Test and Tune

23-June Sunday Race #4

12-July Friday Test and Tune

13-July Saturday Prairie Summer Challenge Race #5

14-July Sunday Prairie Summer Challenge Race #6

27-July Saturday Test and Tune

28-July Sunday Race #7

10-August Saturday Test and Tune

11-August Sunday Race #8

23-August Friday Test and Tune

24-August Saturday Pink Lady Race/Rene Berard Enduro

25-August Sunday Race #9

07-September Saturday Test and Tune

08-September Sunday Race #10

21-September Saturday Rain Date

22-September Sunday Rain Date

For more information on the Manitoba Karting Association and our 2019 racing schedule, visit https://www.manitobakarting.ca/

For further details on Kart Now check out their website https://kartnow.net/