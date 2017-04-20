Manitoba Karting Association Promotes Karting at World of Wheels Car Show

The karting year for the Manitoba Karting Association started out by taking part in the 43rd Annual Piston Ring World of Wheels Car Show in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The auto show is a good way to promote the Manitoba Karting Association, and karting as a whole to the well over 40,000 in attendance at the expanded RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg. MKA members were busy throughout the three-day event, answering questions, filling out contact sheets for people who were very interested in karting. Additionally this year there was a prize draw for the Ultimate Karting Experience where the winner gets to race a kart at a MKA club event. Also this year we took three sizes of karts, Kid kart, Cadet kart, Senior kart and put them on the floor and invited the attendees to try the karts. This was very popular with a lot of children and adults seeing how the karts fit and taking their pictures seated in the karts.

“Being at the show is important for our club as the most common response we get from attendees at the show is ‘I didn’t know that there was kart racing in Manitoba’. But thankfully we usually sign-up a few new members from the show.”

– Dave Evans, MKA

The Manitoba Karting Association followed up the auto show a week later with the Annual Swap Meet at Winnipeg’s Birchwood Lexus Toyota. After the swap meet the MKA is then on to several weekends of upgrading the Gimli Motorsport Park kart track before we start racing.

For more information on the Manitoba Karting Association and our 2017 racing schedule, visit http://www.manitobakarting.ca.