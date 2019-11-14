Manitoba Karting Association Honours Drivers and Sponsors at Year End Banquet 2019

The Lakeview Gimli Resort in Gimli, Manitoba was the site of the Manitoba Karting Association 2019 Awards Banquet, friends and families showed up to celebrate over championships, special award winners and sponsors. Along with great food, there were lots of silent auction prizes to be won.

Richard Paetkau did the executive address summarizing the year and thanking the volunteers, MKA’s generous sponsors, prize donors, as well as KartNow for bringing in a bunch of new members. Highlights of the MKA’s 2019 season were the Pink Ladies race that raises money for CancerCare Manitoba, the Rene Berard Senior Briggs Race and the Prairie Challenge Weekend. The special guest speaker for the banquet was Gimli Mayor Lynn Greenburg.

Asher Boonstra was awarded the Junior 1 Briggs title. The Junior 2 Briggs championship went to Brad Bachalo. The Senior Briggs top honour went to John Buzza. The Rotax Mini Max crown was given to Connor Madison. The Junior Rotax title was awarded to Nicole Schellekens. Alexis Budel took home the Rotax DD2 championship.

The Junior Rookie of the Year award winner was Cavanaugh Corrie and the Senior Rookie of the Year was Matthew Wood. Junior Sportsman was Connor Madison and Senior Sportsman was Brent Davidson.

Asher Boonstra was named the MKA Driver of the Year.

The Spirit of Karting Award went to the Madison Family: Ken, Shelly, Connor and Alayna.

For more information on the Manitoba Karting Association visit https://www.manitobakarting.ca/

For further details on KartNow check out their website https://kartnow.net/