Macdermid Showing Support for Robert Wickens at SuperNationals

Canadian Ryan MacDermid will sport the number 6 six as his race number this week at the SKUSA SuperNationals in Las Vegas, showing his support of injured Indycar driver Robert Wickens.

Normally at the SuperKarts! USA SuperNationals, drivers are required to use a three-digit number according to their category, but MacDermid sought out special permission to show his support for a fellow Canadian by using his number.

MacDermid races with the Prime Powerteam, which is operated by Robert’s brother Trevor. During each off-season, the former Mercedes DTM driver who switched to Indycar this year would take part in a number of kart races, often in Las Vegas and until his crash, Wickens was planning to race SuperNationals 22.

For MacDermid, it’s a special opportunity to honour both of the Wickens brothers for their efforts.

“Wearing the number six really means a lot to me. Robert has been an absolute role model to me ever since I first met him. I miss seeing him at the track and wish he could be here pitted next to me. Wearing the number means that he is with the team, even though he is a couple hundred miles away cheering us on.”

“I know Robbie’s crash was hard, especially for Trevor. Robbie was supposed to race this weekend alongside us and I think that Trevor can agree that me sporting the number represents that he is still here racing with us.”

Entering the weekend, MacDermid is the most recent winner on the SKUSA Pro Tour in the X30 Senior category, taking the checkered flag in New Castle, Indiana this past August. This weekend he will have over 80 competitors from around the world to contend with. While the temporary circuit provides a different challenge than most drivers are used to, MacDermid just recently won the Rok the Rio event that took place only a week ago at the same location, albeit on a different track configuration.

Follow on CKN this weekend as we provide updates on all the Canadian contingent competing at SuperNationals 22.