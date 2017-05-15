Luca Mars to Race ECKC with Energy Kart!

We have just confirmed another impressive international driver will be joining us at the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship this season!

Luca Mars has been tearing it up this season in the USA and will race in Rotax Mini-Max as well as Briggs & Stratton Junior with Energy Corse North America. Mars is the current points leader in the SKUSA Pro Tour and took home the Florida Winter Tour Mini-ROK Championship this past winter.

“We are thrilled to have Luca coming north of the border to race with us in the ECKC championship. Our chemistry and hard work has already converted into a Florida Winter Tour Mini ROK championship and the current points lead in the SKUSA Pro Tour and we are expecting to add to that success in the ECKC championship,” explained Darren White of Energy Corse North America.

The Rotax Mini-Max class has shown a great rebirth this year with a fresh lineup of new drivers mixed with some more experienced drivers who have moved up from Micro-Max. It appears there will be more than 15 entries at ECKC Goodwood this coming weekend and considering how difficult it has been in the Micro and Mini-Max classes over the past few seasons at the ECKC level, it is great to see the combination of the two categories working out well from the get-go. The drivers look great in the small chassis as well.

For Mars, it will be his first taste of action in Canada as well as his first time powered by a Briggs & Stratton LO206 engine. It will be a great chance for him to work on race craft in what has become one of the most exciting categories that Eastern Canada has to offer with fields exceeding the 30-kart mark more often than not.

For those who haven’t registered for the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship double-header at Goodwood Kartways, what are you waiting for?!

Head over to http://eckc.ca by midnight tonight (Monday) to register and avoid paying a late fee and waiting for registration at the track this week.