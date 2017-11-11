The start of Micro-Max Final (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Louis Iglesias Awarded Micro-Max Grand Finals Victory; Paniccia 26th

Keanu Al Azhari (UAE) took a big lead at the start of the Final after starting on the pole as the rest of the karts battled hard behind. It seemed as though he would be challenged by Adrian Malheira (POR) who had dominated the weekend, however, Malheira had an issue early in the race and would end up holding up the pack for the first couple laps before being freight trained back to tenth.

Bad luck struck Al Azhari as he was accessed a 10-second penalty on the digital scoreboard on lap five, ending any chance he had at victory.

Once getting by Malheira, Louis Iglesias (FRA), Leon Zelenko (SVK) and Ryota Horachi (JPN) worked together in order to catch up to Al Azaheri in the lead. They would catch the leader with two laps to go and trade the top spot a few times, but Azhari was able to regain the top position before the finish line even with pressure from Iglesias.

With the time penalty to Azhari, this moved Iglesias to the race win followed by Zelenko and Horachi.

Canadian Marcello Paniccia, unfortunately, lost the draft at the beginning of the race putting him far behind the rest of the field, however, he was able to push through and finish twenty-sixth in the final, three spots up from where he started.

Americans Brent Crews and Jack Jeffers finished the final in fifth and eleventh respectively. Crews started fifteenth and pushed forward every lap, but simply ran out of time for a chance at the leaders in the short 10-lap race.