Looking for Some Extra Exposure? Join CKN as a Karting Blogger!

Roll call, we’re looking for new guest bloggers.

We’re excited about the new race season to get underway and with it, we’re hoping to add a selection new karting bloggers for 2018. We love to share your experiences as racers, families, and lovers of the sport of karting in Canada.

Not only is blogging on CKN a great opportunity for you to work on your writing skills and recapping your experiences, positive and negative, being a CKN blogger is also a great chance for you to gain some extra exposure and support for your valuable sponsors and partners.

We want racers from across the country. Club racers to National championship pursuers. As long as you are as passionate about karting as we are, we’re pretty sure you will be a great fit in the CKN Nation.

To join us, simply fill out the form below to tell us who you are and where you’re from. We will get in touch with you from there.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you.