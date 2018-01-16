Lombardy Karting Association Seeking New Management

The Lombardy Karting Association, which operates the kart club in Smith Falls, Ontario is seeking a new group of individuals to manage the club operations. After creating the club and running the show for many years, Gord Costello announced he was stepping down at the end of 2017 and has since done so.

In an announcement today, the club is in need of someone new to manage, otherwise, the operation will fold. A general meeting is being held on Sunday, January 28 to discuss the future of the Lombardy Karting Association.

The kart club is located just over an hour from Ottawa and has run a steady program of for cycle racing, including the popular Briggs & Stratton LO206 engine. The kart track is located at the Lombardy Fairgrounds and features a tight and tricky layout that really challenges its racers.

Below is the letter that was sent out today to the membership.

A meeting is being held at The Lombardy Agricultural Society Hall at the Lombardy Fairgrounds, Sunday, January 28th at 9:30 am.

This meeting is being held to discuss the future of The Lombardy Karting Association.

At this time there is nobody to organize the racing at the track and we need some people to come forward and keep the association going.

You don’t have to be a racer to help, Volunteer help is what we need so anyone interested please attend.

We need at least 4 people to form a board of directors for the new association.

PLEASE PLAN ON ATTENDING, if no one steps up then its over and The Lombardy Karting Association will no longer exist.

If you are interested or want further information please contact, lombardykarting@gmail.com.