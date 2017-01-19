Lombardy Karting Association drivers gather for a rainy photo during a wet and wild race day at the end of last year's Eastern Ontario Karting Championships. (Photo by Kelly Sands)

Lombardy Karting Announces EOKC 2017 Schedule

Smiths Falls, Ontario based Lombardy Karting Association proudly announces the schedule for the Eastern Ontario Karting Championship.

Following an exciting and very successful 2016 racing series, LKA is ready to go in 2017 with a 10-race schedule built around the ECKC and The ASN Canadian Nationals. This year’s races include our first ever doubleheader weekend.

All races will be held at Lombardy Raceway Park, the association’s dedicated karting track at the Lombardy Fair Grounds, Highway 15, southwest of Smiths Falls, Ontario.

The Lombardy Karting Association is a non-profit, family-oriented organization. The go-karting is open to those age seven and up seeking friendly, exciting and economic fun. Check out: www.lombardykarting.com to find out more.

Stay tuned for some very exciting news coming shortly.

Eastern Ontario Karting Championship 2017

April 22 – Novice, Rookie Day

April 23 – Open Practice Day

April 29 – Practice Day

April 30 – Race 1

May 13 – Practice Day

May 14 – Race 2

May 27 – Practice Day

May 28 – Race 3

June 10 – Practice Day

June 11 – Race 4

June 24 – Practice Day

June 25 – Race 5

July 7 – Practice Day

July 8 – Race 6

July 9 – Race 7

July 29 – Practice Day

July 30 – Race 8

August 12 – Practice Day

August 13 – Race 9

September 2 – Practice Day

September 3 – Race 10

Note: There will be 1 drop race

October 7 – Year End Banquet