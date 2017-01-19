SRA Karting
Club News

Lombardy Karting Announces EOKC 2017 Schedule

Lombardy Karting Association drivers gather for a rainy photo during a wet and wild race day at the end of last year's Eastern Ontario Karting Championships. (Photo by Kelly Sands)
Lombardy Karting Announces EOKC 2017 Schedule

Smiths Falls, Ontario based Lombardy Karting Association proudly announces the schedule for the Eastern Ontario Karting Championship.

Following an exciting and very successful 2016 racing series, LKA is ready to go in 2017 with a 10-race schedule built around the ECKC and The ASN Canadian Nationals. This year’s races include our first ever doubleheader weekend.

All races will be held at Lombardy Raceway Park, the association’s dedicated karting track at the Lombardy Fair Grounds, Highway 15, southwest of Smiths Falls, Ontario.

The Lombardy Karting Association is a non-profit, family-oriented organization. The go-karting is open to those age seven and up seeking friendly, exciting and economic fun. Check out: www.lombardykarting.com to find out more.

Stay tuned for some very exciting news coming shortly.

Eastern Ontario Karting Championship 2017

April 22 – Novice, Rookie Day
April 23 – Open Practice Day
April 29 – Practice Day
April 30 – Race 1
May 13 – Practice Day
May 14 – Race 2
May 27 – Practice Day
May 28 – Race 3
June 10 – Practice Day
June 11 – Race 4
June 24 – Practice Day
June 25 – Race 5
July 7 – Practice Day
July 8 – Race 6
July 9 – Race 7
July 29 – Practice Day
July 30 – Race 8
August 12 – Practice Day
August 13 – Race 9
September 2 – Practice Day
September 3 – Race 10
Note: There will be 1 drop race
October 7 – Year End Banquet

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Club News

Collector of press releases that are relevant to CKN. Have news for us, send it to news@canadiankartingnews.com.

Advertise with CKN

Articles Related to Lombardy Karting

Copyright © 2016 International Karting Media Group.