Logan Cusson Scores Career Best Second Place at Florida Winter Tour

Given all the championship talk and the come from behind race victory by Austin Garrison in the ROK Senior Final last weekend at the Florida Winter Tour, Logan Cusson’s second place finish was hidden a little more than deserved.

The driver from Port Hope, Ontario delivered quite possibly the best drive of his career on Sunday, passing Ryan Norberg, the eventual class champion, early on and pulling out to a significant lead. Ultimately Garrison did track him down and take the victory, but for Cusson, standing on the FWT podium was a cause for celebration.

And he was quick to admit it to us as well. “Sunday was pretty big for me. I would definitely say that this was a career highlight.”

Cusson has been racing down south all winter running in both the ROK Cup and Rotax Max Challenge portions of the Florida Winter Tour with Racing Edge Motorsports, focusing on learning and growing as a driver. When asked about the competition and what he has learned thus far, he noted the difference in competition based on where you are in the pack.

“The way the competition races up at the front is almost completely different from mid-pack. I’ve always focused on getting faster but I’m going to have to learn more race craft if I want to survive up front. And I would say I’ve learned how to race the most. Racing international really teaches you how to be aggressive. You will learn ten times as much racing internationally than you ever will racing club at your home track.”

With big plans for 2017, Cusson will be a busy driver while competing all over North America, he has big goals as well, hoping to return to the podium and make it to the big show at the SKUSA SuperNationals in Las Vegas where he will compete against more than 80 drivers from around the world in the X30 Senior class all hoping for a chance to the 40-kart grid for the Final.

“I’d definitely like to see podium again for sure. SKUSA has really tough competition but I would like to place high there. And I want to at least make it past the LCQ in SuperNats.”

Back in action this weekend, Cusson will close out his Florida Winter Tour campaign at Ocala Gran Prix competing in Rotax Senior.