Live Timing: USRGN/US Open of New Jersey

Follow the live timing of the 2017 US Open of New Jersey/US Rotax Grand Nationals here on CKN all weekend long. Results will also be posted to our Competitions section when they become available.
Qualifying starts at 1:10PM EST.
Follow the live timing of the 2017 US Open of New Jersey/US Rotax Grand Nationals here on CKN all weekend long. Results will also be posted to our Competitions section when they become available.
Qualifying starts at 1:10PM EST.
News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login