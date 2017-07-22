Follow the live timing sessions of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship Finale weekend from Mosport Kartways.
Eastern Canadian Karting Championship
Live Timing: ECKC Championship Finale @ Mosport
News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.
Championship weekend is upon us as this weekend the titles for the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship will...
