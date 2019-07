Live Timing: 2019 Canadian Open

Follow the live timing from this weekends Canadian Open on CKN.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, July 19

Rotax Qualifying – 11:00 AM

Rotax Super Pole – 12:45 PM

Rotax Heat #1 – 2:25 PM

Saturday, July 20

Rotax Heat #2 – 10:10 AM

Briggs and Shifter Qualifying – 11:15 AM

Briggs and Shifter Super Pole – 12:45 AM

Rotax Heat #3 – 1:15 PM

Briggs and Shifter Heat – 2:15 PM

Rotax Pre-Finals – 3:10 PM

Sunday, July 21

Briggs and Shifter Pre-Finals – 9:45 AM

Finals for All Classes – 12:30 PM