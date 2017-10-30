ICAR Experience
Live Ticker: 2017 Rotax Grand Finals

Keep up with all of our coverage of Team Canada at the 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Our live ticker with event information as it happens will kickoff on Monday November 5.

Live Blog Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals
 

@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

