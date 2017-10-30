Live Ticker: 2017 Rotax Grand Finals

Keep up with all of our coverage of Team Canada at the 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.
Our live ticker with event information as it happens will kickoff on Monday November 5.
Live Blog Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals
Keep up with all of our coverage of Team Canada at the 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.
Our live ticker with event information as it happens will kickoff on Monday November 5.
News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.
For the second year in a row, British Columbia’s Kellen Ritter will take part in the Rotax...
Another impressive Canadian season in Rotax DD2 sees Tyler Kashak is a member of Team Canada at...
Next week Laval, Quebec’s Natael Cantin will take on the world at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand...
Last year, Ryan MacDermid qualified on the pole position at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in...
RSS