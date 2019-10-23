Rotax Grand Finals
Live Stream: 2019 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals – Qualifying Day
Watch the Rotax Grand Finals on CKN!
Live from the Napoli International Circuit in Italy, ten Canadian drivers are competing for glory at the twentieth annual Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.
Jason Leung going into Qualifying at the Rotax Grand Finals: “I feel confident because I have had good pace these last two days in practice. Last year, I wasn’t very careful and struggled to qualify well which made it hard to come through the field. This year I learned how to give feedback to my mechanic to make the right adjustments to my kart, as well as adapting to the changes made to the kart, staying focused and hitting all my marks.” #RotaxKarting #RotaxRacing #RotaxGrandFinals #BecauseKarting #Italy
