Let’s Goooo! The Race Season is Finally Here!

It’s the words of Lance Stroll after his pole-position in Formula 1 last season, Let’s, Goooo!

After a couple of months of uncertainty around what was allowed to partake across this great country of ours due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve finally begun to hear positive news from region to region and our kart tracks and our racers are finally allowed to compete again.

Over the last two weekends, we’ve heard from kart tracks in Western Canada being allowed to host races, albeit asking to keep it on the down-low as we slowly get back to action. As of today, Ontario has started Stage 1 of its return to action plan and that means kart tracks are allowed to open for practice and racing operations, albeit still without fans or family members at this time. Quebec has been busy with their tracks allowing controlled practice for the past month and is just awaiting the confirmation of their first stage to begin before they can host races and out east, it looks like they are getting close too.

So where does that leave us for yet another jam-packed and shortened schedule of racing? Well, it’s going to be busy, that is for sure and from the final weekend of June, all the way to October, if you want to race, there will always be somewhere to pull the cord and go.

We are putting the final touches on our CKN Summer Tour schedule with plans to attend races in at least three different provinces and most of the major events planned, including the Coupe de Montreal, Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, KartStars Canada Championship, the North of 49 Karting Championship, Canadian Open, Canadian Karting Championships and our favourite CKN Dash for Cash. Needless to say, we’re going to be busy every single weekend for the rest of the summer!

If you are new to the sport or need a refresher, most kart tracks and clubs will be hosting their annual Rookie Orientation and Open Practice sessions over the next two weekends. You won’t want to miss them to help get up to speed as from there, it’s full gas.

The Coupe de Montreal intends to start on the June 26/27 weekend at Circuit ICAR with a double-header opening weekend.

In Ontario, KartStars Canada will follow that weekend up with their first planned race of the season at Goodwood Kartways. The MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship will kickoff on July 17/18 at the Canadian Mini Indy. Club racing will begin next weekend (June 19/20) for some clubs, with everyone planning to have at least one race in the month of June.

Karting in British Columbia resumed last weekend with the West Coast Kart Club holding their first race at Greg Moore Raceway, with a solid turnout of racers. Alberta has eyes on June 19/20 for their first event of the year in Strathmore and possibly Warburg too. Saskatchewan and Manitoba racers also look to begin racing before the end of the month.

For our friends out east, it looks like they will get to race in early July as they still await the green light to open for competition.

So if you haven’t got your kart, helmet, gear ready yet, what are you waiting for? The green will wave very soon and you won’t want to miss it.

We can’t wait to see you at the track CKN Nation! As always, we will have photo packages available for purchase at every single race we attend this summer, and we still have some merch available too. Your support is always greatly appreciated!