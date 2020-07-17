Let’s Go Racing – The 2020 CKN Summer Tour Starts Now!

It’s finally here. Race season is in full swing and finally, regional racing and the 2020 CKN Summer Tour has arrived.

For everyone, 2020 has been a very unique year and while most regions have been back to club racing for over a month now, major events are just getting underway. We are saddened to have missed the first round of the Coupe de Montreal, as well as the Alberta Shootout, but given the current circumstances, we’ve had to stick close to home and limit our travels.

This means the first race on the 2020 CKN Summer Tour is this weekend at Goodwood Kartways as the new Kart Stars Canada Championship gets underway.

Racers of all ages have arrived at Goodwood for the first major race of the season and for Rok Cup Canada racers, the beginning of their championship chases that could earn them an entry into the Rok Cup Super Final, which is still slated to take place in Italy this October.

Unfortunately, it appears the numbers in Ontario will be divided in 2020, with many major namesakes absent from the track at Goodwood this weekend. With the new MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship set to get underway in two weeks’ time, we will have to wait to see the other half of Ontario’s best racers at Mosport Kartways.

With that being said, there are still trophies to chase and championship points on the line, with over 150 total entries being announced by the series today. Goodwood Kartways is in tip-top shape after the extended off-season and a new grandstand has been assembled this week for trackside viewing just outside of the final corner.

In addition the regular lineup for Rok Cup and Briggs 206 classes, Kart Stars has introduced two additional categories for Briggs racers. Kart Stars Junior and Kart Stars Senior will allow racers looking to compete on both race days the chance to double up their chances at victory.

We will have updates on our social media channels throughout the weekend and race day reports on the website as the weekend progresses.

On track at the same time this weekend, the second round of the Coupe de Montreal will take place at the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant. With the series requiring pre-registration for all racers, today was the cut-off date and series organizers announced 165 drivers registered for the event. The growth of the series continues to rise and it is very positive to see, especially given the current economic circumstances.

It’s very unfortunate CKN can’t be in two places at the same time, but we will surely be keeping an eye on the competition to see if any of the round one winners can score another victory.

Taking those wins at Circuit ICAR were: Mathieu Demers (Briggs Masters), Ilie Tristan Crisan (Briggs Cadet), Mathieu Cousineau (Briggs Junior), Mikael Aubin Poirier (Briggs Senior), Lucas Pernod (Rotax DD2), Alexandre Gauthier (Rotax DD2 Masters), Justin Arseneau (Rotax Junior), Kevin King (Rotax Senior), Sylvan Chenard (Rotax Masters), Thomas Nepveu (Open Shifter) and Nicholas Bedard (Open Shifter Masters).

For those interested in our 2020 CKN Summer Tour Photo Package, pre-orders are requested and can be completed on the CKN Online Store. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

2020 CKN Summer Tour Schedule: