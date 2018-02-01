Le Cont Tires Land in Canada for Canadian Karting Challenge and Innisfil Indy

The Le Cont Tire brand has landed in Canada courtesy of Innisfil Indy Karting. Striking a deal with WR Motorsports (WRM), Innisfil Indy Karting will be the Eastern Canadian distributor for the growing tire brand.

“We would like to welcome Innisfil Indy owners Tony and Rose Launi to both the WR Motorsports and Le Cont family,” explained Wagner Rossi of WRM. “We have many plans to work together with Innisfill Indy Karting and The F Series Group in 2018! And the best is yet to come!”

Located in Ontario and very close to the New York Race Complex Powered by Le Cont, Innisfil Indy is one of the main karting facilities in Canada and is the home of the Innisfil Kart Club and the Canadian Karting Challenge.

“We are very excited to be part of the Le Cont team and offer our karting customers in Canada a great racing tire,” explained Rose and Tony Launi.

“The Le Cont brand is a great addition to our business and will give our members more for their money with better on track performance. We are looking forward to growing this partnership for the years to come.”

The Canadian Karting Challenge will utilize the Le Cont brand beginning with their first race of the season in May. Tires will be available in the very near future for customers looking to test and prepare for the upcoming season.

The Canadian Karting Challenge schedule is listed below:

May 5 – 6 – Innisfil Indy Karting

June 9 – 10 – Innisfil Indy Karting

July 21 – 22 – Shannonville Motorsport Park

**Friday July 20 (Practice from 5:00pm to 8:00pm)

August 11 – 12 – Innisfil Indy Karting

September 22 – 23 – Innisfil Indy Karting

Great things are being offered yet again at the Canadian Karting Challenge. Cash awards will be given to the top three finishers in each class at every event. The prize purse per event will be determined by the number of entries in the respective classes.

Launi added, “We will take $25.00 from each entry and add it to the class prize pot. Ten entries will be $250.00 worth of cash that will be split amongst the podium winners on the weekend. The more entries that run in the class, the more money that will be given away. Also, the same prize structure will be used for the end of the year championship. We can’t wait to get started!”

In order to qualify for the year-end championship prizes, the driver must be a member of the Innisfil Kart Club or Canadian Karting Challenge program.

The Canadian Karting Challenge will also enter each participant in a drawing to win a GP or Launi Kart chassis at the end of the six race championship providing that a minimum of sixty entrants are met per class over the course of the season. Three chassis will be available for the taking with one going to gearbox/shifter classes, one to all participating TaG drivers and the third one to all participating four-stroke entrants. Winners will be announced at the year-end awards banquet in November and attendance is mandatory to be eligible for the chassis.

For complete Innisfil Kart Club and Canadian Karting Challenge information and schedule, please visit www.innisfilkartclub.com or www.canadiankartingchallenge.com and follow Innisfil Kart Club on Facebook. For more information on The F Series, please visit www.thefseries.com.