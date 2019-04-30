Le Circuit Quyon Continuing On with OGKC After Loss of Lombardy

Le Circuit Quyon (LCQ) is alive and well and ready to keep karting in Canada’s capital region alive this summer.

The karting track that sits on the border of Ontario and Quebec near Ottawa, will once again organize and operate the Ottawa-Gatineau Karting Championship, a five-race mini-series. With the closure of Lombardy Karting, all five races of the OGKC will take place at Quyon Karting, kicking off this weekend, May 5.

“It’s unfortunate for karting in the region that Lombardy has closed their operations this year, but we’re still going strong here at Quyon and welcome everyone to come race with us. We have the five-race OGKC, as well as the rental kart challenge for those who don’t have their own kart but are still interested in the sport,” explained Paul Lalonde of LCQ.

The OGKC and LCQ stick to a simple class structure at their track. Briggs Novice, Briggs Junior, Briggs Senior and Briggs Masters make up the roster of categories to race, providing racers with a ladder system to climb as they grow older each season.

LCQ will continue their relationship with Margay Karts and parts as well as Briggs and Stratton engines. The two have a great race package available for four-cycle racers new and experienced.

Racer Charlotte Lalonde has remained close with Margay and recently competed in their Ignite Showdown at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. A proud ambassador for the brand, Lalonde had lots of positivity to say about Margay Karts and their racing programs.

“The Margay Ignite program is great for racers of all calibres and it’s great to see the brand hosting special races across the USA for their racers. They provide a spec program that resembles what they can race at home without having to travels hundreds of miles with their kart in a trailer. We love the package at Quyon and encourage anyone with interest to reach out to us and set up a test in our Margay karts.”

To learn more about Le Circuit Quyon and the Ottawa-Gatineau Karting Championship, visit their website https://www.lecircuitquyon.com/ or contact Paul Lalonde at paul@pmlcontracting.ca.