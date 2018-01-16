Daniel Formal leads the 2017 Rok Shifter field at Palm Beach Karting (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Kremers, Lammers, Wickens, Formal and Barrichello Headline a Stacked Rok Shifter Class for FWT Opener

We are very excited to get down to West Palm Beach, Florida this week for the opening round of the 2018 Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour and we have just been given a peek at the pre-entry list of drivers. Headlining this list is a well-stocked Rok Shifter category featuring many international stars along with Canadian and American hopefuls.

As we just recently announced, Dutchman Bas Lammers has reunited with the Intrepid Driver Program and will compete with Goodwood Kartways. Another Dutchman, Marjin Kremers will fly the BirelART colours with PSL Karting, he’s been enjoying his time in North America over the past two years. Italian Guiseppe Palomba will join Lammers at Intrepid to round out the European contingent.

Only weeks from making his Indycar debut with Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports, Canadian Robert Wickens is suiting up for another kart race, as is Rubens Barrichello, the former Formula One driver who is enjoying his time back is karts racing alongside his two sons Eduardo and Fernando. Finally, Costa Rican Daniel Formal is always a threat when it comes to racing in Florida, now teamed up with AM Engines and Parolin Karts.

We cannot forget to mention Austin Garrison, who is a former FWT Rok Shifter Champion. He has teamed up with a local Florida team, Tarino Racing, and will be aboard a TonyKart. Mathias Ramirez and Jimmy Cabrera are two more standouts to note. Both recently competing at the Rok Cup International Final.

From Canada, we have the likes of Ethan Simioni, Dominic Legrand, Davide Greco and Nathan Gilbert all looking to join in on the action as the category should exceed 30 drivers in West Palm Beach.

Update: British Columbia’s Remo Ruscitti has added his name to the running this weekend as well. He competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup Canada program in 2017.

CKN will be trackside at the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour for all three rounds of action. Tune into the website for coverage all weekend long for updates, results, photos and more!