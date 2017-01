K&K Karts Unleash New Look for 2017

K&K Karts are revving up for another season of Briggs & Stratton kart racing and have released the looks of their new livery for 2017. Working with The Decal Zone, the fresh look utilizes some updated colours and introduces “snakeskin” honeycomb throughout.

There is no doubt the K&K Karts will stand out again in 2017 after taking home Canadian Championships in the past two seasons.

Check them out!